Holdovers star Dominic Sessa to play Anthony Bourdain in his biopic; Antonio Banderas joins the cast in undisclosed role

The upcoming biopic on the life of popular chef Anthony Bourdain, titled Tony, has begun assembling its cast, with two major names already confirmed. According to a report by Variety, actor Dominic Sessa, best known for his breakout role in Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, will take on the role of the beloved chef, author, and globetrotting TV host. Hollywood star Antonio Banderas is also set to appear in the film in a role that remains under wraps. Dominic Sessa will play the role of Anthony Bourdain in the biopic based on latter's life.

According to the report, the narrative is set during the summer of 1976, focusing on a pivotal chapter in Anthony's early life—when he was just 22 years old and working in seafood kitchens in Massachusetts, US. The story promises to shed light on his formative years before the fame, long before Kitchen Confidential or Parts Unknown made him a household name.

Directing the project is Matt Johnson, who recently made waves with his 2023 feature BlackBerry, a darkly comedic look at the rise and fall of the smartphone brand. Matt’s latest work, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, adapted from his cult web and Viceland series, premiered to enthusiastic reception at SXSW film festival and is expected to be released later this year. Matt is also reportedly connected to a developing Magic: The Gathering film.

The screenplay for Tony comes from Todd Bartels and Lou Howe. Producing the film are Tim White and Trevor White—known for King Richard and No One Will Save You. Among the executive producers is Kimberly Witherspoon, who was Anthony’s longtime literary agent and now oversees his estate. She is joined by Chris Stinson, Amy Greene, Emily Rose, Howe, and Bartels.

Anthony's legacy has been explored through various lenses since his passing in 2018. The documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain by Morgan Neville offered an intimate portrayal of his life and struggles, while Charles Leerhsen's unauthorized biography, Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain, presented another perspective.

Before becoming a cultural icon, Anthony made his mark in New York City as the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles. His candid memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, published in 2000, catapulted him into the spotlight. That book would later inspire a short-lived sitcom, Kitchen Confidential, starring Bradley Cooper. Over the years, Anthony would go on to write several more books, co-create a graphic novel, and host acclaimed travel shows such as No Reservations, Parts Unknown, and A Cook’s Tour. His voice also found its way into pop culture, with appearances on The Simpsons, Archer, and even a cameo in The Big Short.