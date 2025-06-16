Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Housefull 5 hits the mark: Sajid Nadiadwala’s film delivers a profitable run for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 16, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 has generated significant box office success, crossing ₹240 crore globally.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 has emerged as a clear winner at the box office, reaffirming the strength of well-packaged commercial cinema. With a production budget of 225 crore and an additional 15 crore spent on prints and advertising, the film’s total cost stood at 240 crore.

The cast of Housefull 5
The cast of Housefull 5

Yet, through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability, marking another feather in the cap of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 5 had already recovered a substantial 175 crore pre-release through strategic deals:

  • 90 crore from its OTT rights
  • 55 crore from satellite rights
  • 30 crore from music rights

This left the film with 65 crore to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing 227 crore — comfortably above the breakeven mark of 150 crore required for profitability — Housefull 5 has not just covered costs but delivered healthy returns for its makers.

The film’s sustained momentum, especially across mass belts and family audiences, positions it strongly for a 300 crore worldwide mark — a benchmark that would elevate it from hit to blockbuster status.

Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 blends madcap comedy with scale and star power, striking gold where it matters most: at the ticket windows.

As it continues its run, Housefull 5 stands as a reminder that franchise entertainment, when done right, remains a reliable bet in the Indian film business.

Partnered Content

News / HTCity / Cinema / Housefull 5 hits the mark: Sajid Nadiadwala’s film delivers a profitable run for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On