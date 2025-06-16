Housefull 5 hits the mark: Sajid Nadiadwala’s film delivers a profitable run for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 has emerged as a clear winner at the box office, reaffirming the strength of well-packaged commercial cinema. With a production budget of ₹225 crore and an additional ₹15 crore spent on prints and advertising, the film’s total cost stood at ₹240 crore. The cast of Housefull 5

Yet, through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability, marking another feather in the cap of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 5 had already recovered a substantial ₹175 crore pre-release through strategic deals:

₹ 90 crore from its OTT rights

₹ 55 crore from satellite rights

55 crore from satellite rights ₹ 30 crore from music rights

This left the film with ₹65 crore to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing ₹227 crore — comfortably above the breakeven mark of ₹150 crore required for profitability — Housefull 5 has not just covered costs but delivered healthy returns for its makers.

The film’s sustained momentum, especially across mass belts and family audiences, positions it strongly for a ₹300 crore worldwide mark — a benchmark that would elevate it from hit to blockbuster status.

Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 blends madcap comedy with scale and star power, striking gold where it matters most: at the ticket windows.

As it continues its run, Housefull 5 stands as a reminder that franchise entertainment, when done right, remains a reliable bet in the Indian film business.

