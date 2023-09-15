How do celebrities handle setbacks, trolling and failure? Experts weigh in

It’s easy to assume that celebrities lead charmed lives untouched by the problems faced by the rest of us. However, recently, actor Mahira Khan spoke about suffering anxiety and depression after she was subjected to criticism for her Bollywood debut Raees (2017) and after her smoking pictures with actor Ranbir Kapoor came under scrutiny. On the other hand, actor Aayush Sharma also confessed that he took three months to come to terms with the criticism he faced after his debut film Love Yatri (2018) flopped. In fact, even earlier, many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Honey Singh, among others have come forward with their struggles, shedding light on the reality that even those in the spotlight are not immune to the grips of anxiety and depression.

Experts on how celebs like Mahira Khan, Aayush Sharma handle setbacks

Many other celebrities have faced similar issues after a personal or professional setback in their lives. We talk to psychiatrists Dr. Pulkit Sharma, Dr. Harish Shetty, and Dr. Manisha Singhal, as well as reputation management expert Jashoda Madhavji, to know about the triggers behind their emotional struggles and how they can overcome them.

Jashoda Madhavji, Reputation management expert,

Publicists, managers and agents are like a second family to most artists. My first advice for them is social media detox and second advice is to address negativity with positivity. Also, expectation setting with the artist is a very important thing that most publicists overlook. If your artist isn’t willing to accept certain, realistic limitations then you must not lose sleep over them. Every online comment or mean meme reinforces the artist’s vulnerability. Most celebrities have a fragile personality and their idea of a bad reputation may be worse in their head rather than what it really is in public opinion. Celebrities are constantly worried about their private lives being exposed, from top tier business investments to divorces and affairs. A lot of celebrities are also very worried about what everyone on the internet is talking about and everyone wants 100% buy-in from all stakeholders. In some cases, celebrities like to feed the media unanimously with tabloid-esque news to stay current and relevant.

Dr. Harish Shetty, Psychiatrist

There are 3 types of failure anxieties, one being celebrities who are trying to get into the industry and not being able to. Secondly, doing well and then suddenly having a slump, which they try to hide from the world for sometime. Their anxieties are very severe and take time to come out. Thirdly, there have been many failures in a row and trolling, but they don’t know how to get back. Mental health issues in artists is a very common scenario, and mostly they prefer taking an online consultation, to not be seen. They face issues such as palpitations, anxiety, lack of motivation, sleep issues, anger, irritability, drug addiction, and not wanting to go for a shoot at all. What triggers them is an unexpected flop, lack of calls from producers, or even if a co-star refuses to act with them. We (experts) talk to them about looking inward and not outward, and focusing on the stage of life, instead of the stage in front of the camera. Failure is not the one thing and there are a host of reasons to get angry or frustrated. However, one thing that has changed in the past 20-25 years is that the youngsters now communicate in the open and help each other, which wasn’t the case earlier. Sometimes, they need to ventilate and then only they feel better. Otherwise, they need consultation from experts, and most of them opt for the latter. It is more difficult for those who are alone in Bombay and don’t have their family around, because they are lonely. If consultation also doesn’t work in treating their anxiety, then celebs even opt for medical intervention. But, young ones are pragmatic and forthcoming in many small issues. The older ones realise late and visit at a severe stage.

Dr. Manisha Singhal, Consultant Clinical Psychologist

One solution can’t be the same for different people and their problems. If something is happening in the public domain, that doesn’t mean that’s the only issue they are facing. Many other factors come into play in triggering anxiety. Problems are related to each other. Social media has led to an increase of such mental health cases in celebrities. And, it is not just about a setback, even positive news grabbing public attention can make them anxious about his/her achievement, because there is pressure, so it is important to neutralise. Medicines should be avoided unless the person has other medical issues. If they are close to their family or friends, then it is best to speak to them.

Dr. Pulkit Sharma, Clinical Psychologist (celebrity doctor)

What they face commonly is anxiety, depression, emptiness, anger, drug addiction, and relationship issues. Due to their profession, the celebs are addicted to the admiration they receive from people. Whenever there is a phase when the adulation goes down, they start feeling low, fearful, and anxious, because they think they will be a nobody. Very few people stay fine without the limelight. I aim at bringing a strong sense of self in my patients. Generally, they approach experts, because they have a reluctance to talk to their family and friends, because they don’t want to look like losers. And not just actors, I have seen many singers also lose confidence in singing well at a concert or recording again. Once you lose faith in your own self, it can be a shaking ground.

