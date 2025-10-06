How was Shanaya Kapoor told that Bedhadak with Lakshya is shelved? Shashank Khaitan reveals: ‘Aapki debut film ab…’

Two newcomers who had to wait way too long for their Bollywood debut are Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya. In 2019, Lakshya was all set to star in Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2 , which never took off. Up next, he was cast alongside Shanaya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Bedhadak , but the film was shelved. Finally in 2023, Lakshya made a smashing debut with Kill and is currently winning hearts as the lead star of Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood . Meanwhile, Shanaya began her career with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan , and received praise for her performance. Well, in a recent interview, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan revealed how he broke the news of Bedhadak being shelved to Shanaya.

Bedhadak was Shashank Khaitan’s third film to be shelved, apart from Rannbhoomi with Varun Dhawan and Screw Dheela starring Tiger Shroff. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked how tough was it for the filmmaker to break the news of Bedhadak being shelved to Shanaya Kapoor, Shashank revealed, “Such conversations are always tough. It’s never an easy conversation when you tell an actor ‘Aapki debut film ab nahin ban rahi hai’. The ultimate reality was that we had no other option (but to shelve). If we had an option, we would have definitely explored it. But it’s better to be honest early, so that they could also pursue. Luckily for her, she managed to bag not just 1 but a couple of films.”