Hrithik locks Krrish 4 script; shoot to start in February

After much deliberation, actor Hrithik Roshan has locked the script for the fourth part of his hit superhero franchise, Krrish, and will begin shooting in the first half of next year. Actor Hrithik Roshan is excited about Krrish 4

According to a source, the script has been written by Rakesh Roshan, following which Hrithik went through it.

“He wants to be super sure about the story for the instalment, as they are revving the story after a long time and don’t want to get it wrong. That’s why he went through the script and introduced some changes. The script is now locked,” says the source.

The insider adds, “In fact, he is ready to start shooting for the project in February or March next year”.

Since the time frame is set, Hrithik is in the prep mode. “He has wrapped up Fighter almost, and is completely focused on Krrish 4. He is undergoing a fitness transformation for the role, which is also reflecting on his social media,” mentions the source.

When it comes to the location, as per the source, the makers are scouting for an international destination. “They have many places in mind, but will decide the location based on where they get the best subsidy. They might also revisit Singapore for some important sequences. But the focus is on shooting in a place where they get the best subsidy,” says the source.

The film franchise kicked off with Koi... Mi, Gaya with Preity Zinta and Rekha also in the lead, which clocked 20 years on August 8 this year. The film won over audiences starring Hrithik’s portrayal of a specially-abled man in a story about how his life changes when an extra-terrestrial creature is left behind on earth.

The source also hints that there is a high chance to reach out to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas to return to the franchise. The actor was seen in Krrish.

“There is no chance for Zinta to return to the franchise, but the makers want Priyanka to revisit the role, and are planning to reach out to her soon to check for her interest. The team is hoping to seal the deal with her,” ends the source.

