Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri burn the dance floor in viral video; netizens say ‘Both r known for dancing but…’

Apart from his breathtaking good looks and acting chops, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is known across the globe for his killer dance moves. He is pure perfection when it comes to burning the dance floor with his smooth as butter moves. Witnessing the actor groove like no one’s watching is no less than a treat for fans. Well, much to our delight, a new video of Hrithik dancing his heart out has surfaced on the internet. But he’s not alone! For the first time ever, Hrithik has joined forces with actor and National Crush Triptii Dimri. Triptii Dimri and Hrithik Roshan

Yes, you read that right. The viral clip begins with Hrithik Roshan dancing alone. But then Triptii Dimri joins him and the two do a few steps together. Hrithik then walks out of the frame, leaving Triptii in-charge. That’s when the Animal actor twirls for the camera and leaves viewers in awe of her gorgeous smile. This behind the scenes video is too short for us to comment on Hrithik and Triptii’s chemistry just yet. But the fresh jodi will definitely receive a warm welcome from fans if this is not just an ad and a collaboration is really underway. However, netizens have some reservations.

Lauding Hrithik and Triptii, some fans showered love on this viral clip. For instance, one comment read, “Is it just chemistry on set… or is it pure MAGIC in the making? 🔥✨ Hrithik & Triptii are on 🔥,” while another fan wrote, “Two best dancers of current gen in one frame🔥.” However, many others trolled Triptii and her dancing. One such social media user claimed, “I love tripti but I get scared whenever she starts dancing,” whereas another wrote, “Both r known for their dancing skills.. but differently.” A comment read, “The best and the worst dancer is such a combination.,” while another stated, “The balls of combining the best dancer Bollywood has ever seen and one of the worst is well…ballsy.” Triptii was last trolled this much for her dancing when the song Mere Mehboob from her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released last year. The internet can truly be a brutal place sometimes.

What are your thoughts on Hrithik and Triptii’s viral video?