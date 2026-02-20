Hrithik Roshan reviews Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo, gets brutally trolled; here’s why

This Valentine’s Day, Shahid Kapoor returned to theatres with his new film O'Romeo , co-starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary. The romantic action thriller marks Shahid’s reunion with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who brought out the actor’s best in the past with masterpieces such as Kaminey (2009) and Haider (2014). Sadly, it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan has lauded O'Romeo in his new tweet, describing Shahid as ‘too good’. But his tweet soon gave rise to immense trolling. Here’s why!

This morning, Hrithik Roshan took to his official social media handle to share his review of Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s film O'Romeo . Hrithik wrote: “The quirkiness of #ORomeo eventually wins you over. I had fun. @shahidkapoor you do this genre BEST. Too good you are. Go watch it in the theatres guys. Also that running in circles action was brilliant.” Some fans lauded Hrithik for supporting Shahid. For instance, a comment read, “That's so sweet of you..one talent recognises the other❤️like you others too should encourage the sweat n soul put in by @shahidkapoor in this movie...so guys ignore the negativity n go watch it for yourself,” while another netizen wrote: “These two supporting each other will always be great 🙌🏽 thank you @iHrithik for your honest review! @shahidkapoor 👏🏽.” However, most trolled Hrithik, remembering his review of Dhurandhar .

Reviewing Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Hrithik had shared how much he loved the storytelling of the ‘amazing’ film and learnt from it as a student of cinema. Hrithik had further written how he disagreed with the politics of it, which received backlash from netizens. Referring to the same, trolling Hrithik under his review of O'Romeo, a netizen asked, “So you liked this pathetic movie but hated the dhurandhar 🤣🤣,” whereas another wrote, “what's so good about this movie , you hate movies like Dhurandar but you love this kind of shit . Amazing.” Another comment read, “Did you agree with the politics of #ORomeo ?? There's a dialogues that said "babri ke pehle underworld mein hindu muslim mahi tha ". hindu Man wearing a tilak is a villain,” while a social media user asked, “Don't you see any politics in it as you saw in #Dhurandhar ??”

Have you watched O'Romeo yet?