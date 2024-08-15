Stars In The City: Stree 2 actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor talk about marriage, why they love Delhi and more

Despite heavy rains, Rajkummar Rao, lead of Stree 2, visited HT’s New Delhi office to meet the winners of HT City Stars In The City contest. With fans hooting ‘We love you, Vicky’, the actor was in for an interesting interaction, to be joined a little later by co-star Shraddha Kapoor for a conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle), Hindustan Times. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for SITC

What is your special connection with Delhi?

Rajkummar: Delhi is my home, I was born and brought up here. My theatre at Mandi House (National School of Drama), college in South campus, everything started here. I left Delhi in 2005 but my family still lives in Gurugram. I always look forward to coming here for family, food and wonderful dilliwallahs!

Also Read: Stars In The City: Babil, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan bring laughter and stories to HT City

Shraddha: Delhi has been a big part of my childhood. My dad (Shakti Kapoor, actor) and his side of the family are from here. It is the second place after home where I’ve spent a lot of time. I have the best memories with my daada-daadi, chaacha, bua, and cousins in Karol Bagh, eating the best kind of food with them.

L-R - Tanya Sharma, Mohd Amir, Diksha Sharma, Gautam, Manan Pruthi, Jayesh Singh, Roohi, Pragya, Shaina Yadav

Why did it take this long to come out with Stree 2?

Rajkummar: We took six years to come out with a sequel because we just didn’t want to make it for the sake of it. We wanted to build a universe and tap the right story for a true sequel, not just to cash on its success.

Do you feel it is important to study acting, or is it only experience that matters?

Rajkummar: There are no rules. It always helps when you study the field you want to pursue. I wouldn’t have been the same actor today if it wasn’t for FTII (Film and Television Institute of India, Pune). But, there are also examples in the industry where actors are naturals, including Alia Bhatt, Konkona Sensharma, Kangana Ranaut. The education boosts your confidence, especially if you are an outsider in the industry. But even if you don’t study, you learn on the job.

Your popularity on social media is outstanding. What would you say about that?

Shraddha: I’m so lucky to get a lot of love everywhere, it’s a huge blessing. There is a special connection that I have with my fans. There are little girls who come to hug me and say, ‘You are like our big sister!’ Elderly people tell me that I exude a positive energy. I don’t know where it comes from but it’s very humbling. I just want to say thank you!

Any updates about your marriage that you'd like to share with your fans?

Shraddha: I am absolutely someone who believes in fairytale love, that's what I imagine. Whenever that happens for me, I would love to take it to the next level and get married.

How has your married life been, Raj?

Rajkummar: Marriage is beautiful. I am so happy to be married. There is a feeling of completion. We are the people that we were with each other. We are best friends. According to me, friendship is the key! Patralekhaa (actor) is my go-to person for feedback on my films. She is an honest critic, tells me everything, be it good or bad.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao as Kabir Singh? Actor says ‘I wouldn't be able to slap a girl; would get into a big debate’

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for SITC with Sonal Kalra

Which would you choose between Punjabi and Maharashtrian food?

Shraddha: It is very tough, I’ve grown up eating both cuisines, how would I choose one? If I talk about my comfort food, then it has to be aaloo ka parantha with dahi and achaar. But, I also love pooran poli. So, I would start with parantha and end with pooran poli. Whenever I’m in Delhi, I also make sure I eat chhole bhature. Food is life, it is khushi!

In the past 14 years of your career, what are the changes that you have observed in yourself and the industry?

Rajkummar: We are working on our craft and art form, along with challenging ourselves. The new generation is way smarter than ours. Today’s audience sees that someone is putting effort and going out of their way. So, in terms of audience and content, many things have changed.

Shraddha: So many learnings, so many things to be proud of. I have got the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people in the past 14 years. Within me, a change has come in terms of what kind of work I want to do and what kind of films I want to be a part of. I’m now confident in picking roles and scripts.

Will you also pursue singing full time like acting?

Shraddha: I have some notes where I’ve written lines. I also have some voice notes where I’ve hummed music. In fact, I created some chords on the piano. I have a bank of all these things but I’m still wondering how I should take it forward. It is something on my mind and I would love to pursue it.