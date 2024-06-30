HTCity Showstoppers | Nargis Fakhri: Becoming a Bollywood actress wasn’t something I had planned

Nargis Fakhri, popular for her breakout role in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar (2011), managed to earn her share of fandom in the entertainment industry with her glamour and acting. With projects such as Madras Cafe (2013), Main Tera Hero (2014) and Housefull 3 (2016), she won several hearts. Hailing from New York with a mixed Pakistani-Czech ethnicity and American nationality, Fakhri describes herself a “global citizen”. She has not only made a place for herself with acting, but has also made a mark time and again with her style evolution and fashion sense. Nargis Fakhri cements her fashion credentials in outfits from designers from Falguni Shane Peacock (left) and Siddartha Tytler (Right). The designers were also a part of the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend on August 3-4 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. (Photographer: Pulkit Mishra)

How it all started

Reflecting on her journey, Fakhri shares that it was her debut in Rockstar, which re-released recently, that gave her a big break in the Bollywood industry. “Rockstar itself was a pivotal film in my career as it allowed me to showcase my acting abilities in a high-profile project directed by Imtiaz Ali and alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film received critical acclaim, and my performance was appreciated despite being my debut. It has been the most challenging role of my entire career. It challenged me to push my limits as an actor and set a benchmark for the kind of roles I could take on in the future. Looking back, some of the proudest moments and achievements in my career include my debut in Rockstar, which was a defining moment and opened many doors for me in the industry,” she expresses.

Rockstar, that has earned cult status over the years, has recently re-released in theatres. And for Fakhri, receiving so much love feels “incredibly rewarding and humbling”. "It’s amazing to see how the film continues to resonate with audiences years after its original release. Knowing that it has left such a lasting impact and holds a special place in the hearts of many is a profound experience,” she adds.

Adventurous journey in Bollywood

Nargis has not only earned critical acclaimation but has won many hearts with her talent and skills. Looking back at her journey in the industry till now, she shares, “My journey in the film industry has been a serendipitous adventure. It all started with a random email that I decided to respond to, which ultimately led to my first big break in Bollywood. Looking back, I can only describe it as kismat —destiny unfolding in a way that seemed meant to be.”

In fact, she also reveals that becoming a Bollywood actress wasn’t something she had planned for or pursued conventionally. “It happened unexpectedly, and each step along the way felt like a series of fortunate events and opportunities aligning perfectly. From that initial email to navigating auditions and eventually landing roles, I embraced each moment with gratitude and a willingness to learn and grow.

While the path to success in the film industry can be unpredictable and demanding, I’ve cherished every aspect of this journey. It’s been a testament to the power of seizing opportunities and trusting in the journey that unfolds before you,” she further adds.

Bring in an air of romance to your pre-wedding look and take style cues from Nargis, who unleashes her playful streak in a halter neck top paired with straight fit pants in dori crystals and a ruffled structured cape from Akanksha Mago. The look has been rounded off with a diamond neckpiece inspired by flora of nature and blue sapphires and diamonds in oval, pear, marquise, round and emerald shapes with prong settings from RK Jewellers. (Photographer: Pulkit Mishra)

‘Action-comedy is my favourite’

When asked about her script choices and the genres she wishes to work on, the actor has a particular favourite and that’s the action-comedy genre. “While I enjoy all genres, I have a particular love for action and comedy. What attracts me to action roles is the physicality and adrenaline rush they offer. I enjoy the challenge of performing stunts and portraying strong, dynamic characters who often face high-stakes situations. The intensity and excitement of action films are incredibly appealing to me,” says Nargis, who has been seen in films like Azhar (2016) and Dishoom (2016), continuing, “On the other hand, comedy allows me to explore a different facet of my personality. I love making people laugh and bringing joy to audiences. Comedy roles provide a great outlet for creativity and improvisation, allowing for a more lighthearted and fun approach to acting.”

Personal style choices

Furthermore, Nargis mentions that her personal style has undergone a “significant evolution” over the years. “It has been influenced by various factors and phases in my life,” she admits, adding, “As a child, I was incredibly creative and loved making my own clothes, which gave my style an experimental and edgy edge. I never followed fashion trends strictly but drew inspiration from the late 80s and 90s supermodel era, admiring their confidence and individuality. Music has always played a pivotal role in shaping my style choices throughout different stages of my life. From grunge and alternative rock influences to the eclectic vibes of hip-hop and R&B, my wardrobe reflected the mood and energy of the music I loved.”

The actor, who explored the modelling world before making her acting debut, tells us, “During my early modeling career, I gravitated towards classic and timeless pieces, focusing on wardrobe basics that could be styled effortlessly. As I transitioned into acting, collaborating with stylists allowed me to explore a wide range of styles and designs, embracing everything from red carpet glamour to casual chic.”

“Nowadays, I find myself prioritizing the materials and textures of my clothing more than following specific trends or styles. Comfort and quality have become key considerations in my wardrobe choices. I appreciate natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk for their comfort and sustainability, while also enjoying the luxury and durability of well-crafted pieces,” she emphasises, talking about her current style aesthetic.

Comfortable and pretty

Known for her unique and glam outfits, Nargis describes her signature style and preference as “comfortable and pretty.” “I believe in blending effortless chic with a touch of personal flair. I gravitate towards pieces that are both stylish and easy to wear, creating outfits that make me feel confident and at ease. Whether it’s a cozy sweater paired with well-fitted jeans or a flowy dress that moves with me, my style is a harmonious mix of comfort and beauty. I embrace simplicity with a hint of creativity, ensuring that every look reflects my authentic self without sacrificing comfort,” she elaborates.

“Fashion plays a significant role in my life as a means of self-expression and creativity. I use it to convey my mood and personality, choosing outfits that make me feel confident and authentic. Whether it’s a casual, comfy look or a more put-together ensemble, my style reflects who I am and how I want to present myself to the world. Fashion allows me to explore different aspects of my identity while staying true to my desire for comfort and beauty,” she adds, also mentioning that she also makes her own outfits sometimes.

“The outfits that have a special and memorable significance would be the ones I made myself. There is something very special about creating something from your own two hands and having people appreciate the work. One particular piece of clothing was my satin snake skin print pants. I found the fabric in the $1 bin in the fashion district in NYC and I made pants out of it. A few of the girls in my class in high school wanted me to make a pair for them as well. That felt really nice and memorable,” reveals the 44-year-old.

Wardrobe essentials for red carpet looks

When it comes to red carpet looks, an important part of any actor’s life, Nargis is quite particular and has certain wardrobe essentials. “A classic black dress that fits well and can be dressed up or down for various occasions, a well-fitted blazer in a neutral color (like black, navy, or gray) that can instantly elevate any outfit, from casual to formal, or a crisp white shirt that can be styled with jeans for a casual look or tucked into a skirt or trousers for a polished appearance. I even have a few statement accessories like a quality leather handbag, a versatile scarf, and classic jewelry pieces (like hoop earrings or a simple necklace),” she reveals.

Ditching the predictable red or pastel lehenga for the bridal look, Nargis brings in a refreshing change in a blue hand embroidered lehenga with Swarovski crystal embellishment and zardozi work from Ruchika Hurria. The full-sleeved blouse adds a statement to this grandeur outfit. The lehenga has been styled with a diamond necklace featuring pear, oval, and round diamonds in prong settings and a pair of matching earrings from RK Jewellers. (Photographer: Pulkit Mishra)

Beauty care routine is mostly natural!

Nargis prioritises and maintains her skin and body with a proper beauty care routine. “My daily beauty care routine revolves around simplicity and natural products that work well for my skin. I start by cleansing my face with a gentle cleanser. I prefer products that are sulfate-free and formulated with natural ingredients to avoid stripping my skin of its natural oils. After cleansing, I use a toner to help balance my skin’s pH levels. I moisturize my face and body with natural oils like coconut oil, rosehip oil, or talo (tallow). I incorporate exfoliation into my routine a few times a week using a gentle buff sponge or a chemical exfoliant like an AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) for both face and body,” the actor, who has flawless skin, shares.

“I apply an eye cream or gel to hydrate the delicate skin around my eyes and reduce puffiness or dark circles. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to protect my skin from UV rays is also a must. To keep my lips moisturized and prevent dryness, I make sure to carry a lip balm at all times,” she adds.

Giving advice to her fans, she wraps up and says, “Ultimately, the key is to find a skincare routine that works for your skin type and concerns, whether that includes DIY treatments, natural products, or commercial skincare lines. Consistency is key to seeing results, regardless of the products or methods you choose to incorporate.”

‘Ignorance’ is the mantra for social media negativity

Social media negativity is something that every actor has to go through. Nargis tells us that she tries not to give it too much attention and focus on her work. “Handling negative comments or trolling on social media can be challenging, but it’s important to prioritize your mental well-being. There are a few strategies that you can implement. But here is my top one ‘Ignore and don’t engage’, remember your worth!” she wraps up.