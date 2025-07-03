Heads of State: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says magic of theatres ‘won’t go away'; John Cena gives shoutout to Indian fans

It can be difficult to make political rivalries, espionage, and high global stakes funny, but director Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State manages to strike a balance. And Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays an MI6 agent tasked with protecting top politicians in the film, is thrilled at the response that the film has received since it dropped online on Wednesday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and John Cena

The actor — joined by her co-star John Cena — speaks to us in London about shooting the action comedy, playing a strong female character in a male-dominated genre, and the OTT vs theatre debate. Excerpts:

What was it about the film’s script that got you excited? Did it take some deliberation or was it an instant ‘yes’?

Priyanka: I loved Ilya’s films Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021), so it was a no-brainer for me. I read [the script] and it was laugh-out-loud funny. Plus, my character was telling off these big, powerful men, so I had a lot of reasons to do it (laughs). We got to shoot in London and the South of France; filming with John and Idris (Elba, actor) was a lot of fun.

John: It was an easy yes. Sometimes, when making decisions, we ask ourselves, ‘What can go wrong?’ With [this film], I asked myself, ‘What’s gonna go right?’ I’m glad I did, because the enthusiasm was shared by everybody in the movie, both in the front of and behind the camera. That really made for a heck of a movie.

There’s been ongoing chatter about the OTT space versus theatrical releases in India. Since your film dropped on Prime Video on Wednesday, do you think people will stop going to theatres elsewhere in the world, too?

Priyanka: I just think that they are two different mediums of entertainment. I do think that streaming has brought a diversity of talents in front of and behind the camera, especially in the Indian film industry. I think it’s an evolving thing; but the communal experience and collective joy of watching something in theatres is never going to go away.

John, you’re loved as both a wrestler and an actor, and have a huge fan following in India. Are there any plans to work in Indian movies in the future?

John: I just haven’t got that offer yet. I don’t necessarily control my own destiny; the best I can do is react to opportunities that are put my way. What I can tell you matter-of-factly is, I’ve been aware of the passion for WWE in India for over 20 years now. I would not be where I’m at today without the investment and the passion of the audience in India. I’m very grateful for that.

Why should people watch Heads Of State?

Priyanka: It’s a really fun movie and my favourite genre — it makes you laugh, hold onto your seat, and gets you excited. There’s fun jokes, big explosions and just a great experience. I think it’s one of those movies which you watch with your family and friends for the collective experience.