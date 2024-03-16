 I realised I wasn’t done with India: Daniel Sloss - Hindustan Times
I realised I wasn’t done with India: Daniel Sloss

ByAayushi Parekh
Mar 16, 2024 11:46 AM IST

The stand-up comic gets candid with us about his second tour in India

After performing at sold-out shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru last year, and with Indianfans “threatening” for more, Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is back in India for an eight-city tour. And the comedian, who is known for his dark humour and sarcastic jokes, is excited to be back in the city. “My completely psychotic fans are what really brought me back. Last year in March we sold out so quickly that I realised I wasn’t done here as yet. This time I’m touring more cities, so hopefully the threats will stop, at least for a week.”

Daniel Sloss is back in India for an eight-city tour this year
Daniel Sloss is back in India for an eight-city tour this year

The 33-year-old comedian, who hails from Edinburgh, is “excited” to come back and “see more of India and perform in different cities”. “I find it fascinating,” he says, adding, “We are culturally very different. I’m talking about comedy from an entirely different perspective as compared to the audience in your country. Some stuff just doesn’t translate well, so I have to find better ways to pitch it. It’s fun to perform in new places.” Sloss has several comedy specials to his credit such as X, DARK and Jigsaw.

Ask if he has any favourite food that he’s looking forward to relish his second time around in India and he shares, “I can’t say the words because I’m a white boy but I love pani puri; whatever those little balls are that you put that magical liquid into. Those are amazing! And the vegetarian burger that’s NOT a burger — but you people put it on American burger buns and dip it into something. That stuff is unbelievably good. I’m definitely eating that again.” However, his promoters are wary about his adventurous food choices and he tells us, “My promoters are threatening to not let me get adventurous with any of this stuff until the last show of the tour is done.”

