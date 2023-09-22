I want to make memories with my girl at every stage: Ashita Chandrappa

Actor Ashita Chandrappa and her husband, businessman Rohan Raghavendra welcomed a girl recently. She took to Instagram to make the announcement on Wednesday. Sharing her excitement of becoming a mum, Chandrappa tells us, “My instincts told me it’s a girl from the first day of my pregnancy! I just want to give her all the love and happiness. I want to make memories with her at each and every stage.” Kannada actor and new mom Ashita Chandrappa can't wait to witness her daughter's milestones(Instagram/ashitachandrappa)

The Jothe Jotheyalli (2014) actor shares the experience of stepping into parenthood. “The new phase is overwhelming, emotional, magical and exhausting at the same time,” she says, adding, “After my daughter was born, I cried for my (late) mother silently in the middle of the night every day. Although my dad did everything a mother would; the feeling of not having her around haunts me. I miss her immensely.”

The 28-year-old actor, who is yet to finalise a name for the little one, says she’s loving the new mum routine. “There is only one routine for every new mother — feed, burp and change diapers! I’m super excited and waiting for her milestones. She is the top most priority for me and I can’t think of anything apart from her now,” Chandrappa shares.

The Shalini actor says first time parents often receive advises from every relative, but she feels mother knows best. “I believe that each mother is different and every parent has their own way of bringing up their kids. What seems okay for you is not okay for someone else. I take each day as it comes and learn from it,” she says.

Ask if she’s thought about returning to the screen and the actor clarifies, “I can’t think of work right now. All that matters is my daughter and I want to be there for her at every stage and not miss anything. Once I know she doesn’t need me 24/7, I will get back to work. Until then it’s just her!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON