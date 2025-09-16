'This kind of honesty is rare': Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrates his lisp in latest ad, wins over the internet

We won't be wrong to say that Ibrahim Ali Khan has had a cloudy start in the industry. Ibrahim Ali Khan's latest advertisement is imperfectly perfect (Photo: Instagram)

While many may flash the nepo card to take away from this statement, fact still stands that his first release, OTT hate watch fuel Nadaaniyan was less cinema, more meme fodder and that his second release Sarzameen, also an OTT title, failed to create any impact despite the somber and sensitive plot.

But Ibrahim still powers on — and how! In a recent advertisement reel he did for an Indian youth fashion brand offering men's casual wear, footwear, and accessories (incidentally co-owned by Virat Kohli), the actor can be seen suavely riding an SUV as he gives a short speech about imperfections and the power of embracing them. Now while this feels pretty run of the mill and would fail to make headlines had it been for any other actor, there's something incredibly special that Ibrahim brings to the table — his own voice, and yes, the one with the lisp.

Ibrahim says, "Some people are born gifted. And some, born imperfect. As for me, I was born imperfect. And that's okay man. Perfection is just overrated yaar. So for all those of you who are born imperfect, welcome to the Wrogn world. Over here, we don't judge, we don't fuss, we accept each other for who we are, with all our strengths and all our shortcomings. Here's to those who are born 'wrong'. Stay mad, stay 'wrong' ".