Ibrahim Ali Khan leaves fans impressed in viral Sarzameen scene with Kajol; netizens say ‘Ibrahim was amazing…’

Earlier this year in March, Ibrahim Ali Khan followed in the footsteps of his father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan, straight into Bollywood. The star kid made his acting debut with Shauna Gautam’s Nadaaniyan backed by Karan Johar, opposite Khushi Kapoor. Before his debut, Ibrahim was a heartthrob across the internet as there was a mystery around him. Sadly, after Nadaaniyan's release, his performance and the film’s script failed to strike a chord with fans which resulted in massive trolling. Ibrahim’s next film Sarzameen also received lukewarm response. However, it seems like netizens have a new-found love for Ibrahim after witnessing his emotional range in a viral scene from the action thriller.

Today, Ibrahim Ali Khan took to his official handle to share a reel from a fan-page on his Instagram story. This clip is an emotional scene from Sarzameen between a long-lost mother and son, played by Kajol and Ibrahim in the film. Their reunion has managed to win hearts, where Kajol falls to her knees on seeing her son again, years after he was kidnapped by terrorists. No dialogues are exchanged in this scene. We witness only Kajol and Ibrahim’s emotional expressions with Sonu Nigam’s angelic voice singing Aa Gale Lag Jaa in the background. It truly is a beautifully shot scene.

Well, the comment section of this reel is flooding with love and praise for Ibrahim. One impressed fan stated, “Ibrahim is really good in this film👏,” whereas another shared, “I loved IAK in this Movie and that side shot total Saif.” A comment read, “He prooved in this film,” while a netizen claimed, “Karan did dirty to him by not making this film as his debut film. He was too good in this.” An internet user gushed, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍Ibrahim was amazing in this movie...and kajol my God🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” There were also sweet comments for Kajol. For instance, a fan shared, “@kajol jassa koi nahi. She is such a brilliant actress and a person,” whereas another opined, “Kajol overshadowed everyone here 🙌.”

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kayoze Irani’s directorial debut film Sarzameen released on OTT in July this year. Have you seen it yet?