Ikkis First Review: Dhurandhar’s Mukesh Chhabra lauds Dharmendra, gushes over Agastya Nanda-Simar Bhatia’s chemistry

Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis was one of the most awaited films of the year. Apart from being Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia’s first film, the biographical war drama also marks legendary superstar Dharmendra’s last film. But weeks before release, it was postponed and is now set to arrive in theatres, clash-free, on January 1, 2026. Well, ahead of the release, makers held a special screening of Ikkis in Mumbai last night. Post the same, we have finally gotten our hands on the first review of Ikkis , shared by Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

This morning, Mukesh Chhabra took to his official social media handle to share his honest review of Ikkis . He tweeted: “Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart 💔. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir. 🙏And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. ❤️🧿.” Mukesh further shared, “A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine. Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. 🙏🎬 A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. ❤️ @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat.”

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who attained martyrdom at the age of 21, during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Last week, Agastya’s proud grandfather and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also reviewed the film. Big B shared, “When he is in the frame you only watch him, and this is not a grandfather speaking, this is a hardened viewer of cinema. And the film, flawless in its presentation...its writing...its direction...and when it ends, the eyes filled with tears of joy and pride, unable to speak out.”

While Agastya will be seen as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Dharam Paaji has portrayed the role of Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.) in the film.