Ikkis disclaimer calling Pakistan ‘not trustworthy at all’ goes viral, netizens say: ‘Dhurandhar effect’

On January 1, 2026, two Bollywood films clashed at the box office. Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia’s Ikkis arrived in theatres whereas Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar re-released with a revised version. Even though Dhurandhar has been dominating cinema halls since one whole month, many netizens drew comparisons between the two films. This is because despite being very different stories, Ikkis and Dhurandhar are both centered on themes of patriotism, the Indian army, and India’s conflict with Pakistan. Well, the disclaimer of Ikkis has now gone viral on social media.

The disclaimer of Ikkis apparently reads: “The humane behaviour of Pakistani Brigadier K. M. Sisar is only an exceptional incident. Otherwise, our neighbouring country is not trustworthy at all. Pakistan’s armies, both during war and in times of peace, have behaved very cruelly and inhumanely with our soldiers and citizens.” It further says, “In torturing them, they have repeatedly and openly violated the Geneva Convention. Considering the terrorist activities sponsored by Pakistan, as responsible citizens we must always remain alert and prepared.”

Soon after the disclaimer of Ikkis surfaced on the internet, netizens had a lot to say. And once again, many mentioned Dhurandhar. One such social media user shared, “I am sure this was added at last moment. Dhurandhar effect,” whereas another wrote, “lmao this is Dhurandhar effect. The film makers might have feared people not watching the film due its potrayal of bHaIcHaRa w Pakistan and added this disclaimer as a precaution.” One netizen claimed, “They really got scared from the Dhurandhar wave didn't they? 😂,” whereas another comment read, “The only reason this was added is because of public reaction to Dhurandhar. This is all they could muster after making Aman ki Asha type movie. Imagine releasing a movie like this in the year with Pahalgam and its aftermath. We don’t hate these Bollywoodiyas enough.”

