Ileana D'Cruz: We'll figure out our own Easter traditions with Koa

It’s Easter today and actor Ileana D’Cruz has a lot to celebrate. It’s her first Easter as a mother and she has her whole family in the US with her to celebrate. Ileana D'Cruz on first Easter with son Koa

Talk to her about it, and she remembers her sweet childhood memories. “Me and my sister would get baskets from our mother to decorate. We’d paint it and then fill it up with these fake fluffy chicks and put little easter eggs in them on the day of the festival. We would have chocolate eggs, and sometimes our mom would make some different one, and it is like a fun little tradition that we have,” she says, revealing that the day means “sacrificing something for the greater good” for her. “It’s a way of cleansing,” she insists.

D’Cruz and husband, director Michael Dolan became parents to son Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023. As they celebrate their first Easter together, the new mother hopes to pass on their traditions to him. She shares, “Maybe we could have an Easter egg hunt and decorate baskets together. Our son is quite small right now, but in time we will figure out our own Easter traditions which will be unique to us.”

With her family there, D’Cruz insists it’s going to be a grand feast. “There’s going to be tons of food, amazing hot cross buns that my mum is going to make, Easter cake and Easter eggs, and a lot of quality family time,” she reveals.