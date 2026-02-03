Imran Khan on former competitor Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I haven’t watched Animal, it’s hard to talk about his growth…’

Back in the early 2000s, two star kids set out to achieve their dream of becoming Bollywood actors. We are talking about Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan, who began his career with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), and Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor who debuted with Saawariya (2007). Ranbir went on to have a successful acting career with a few flops along the way but later shaking up the box office like never before with Animal (2023). Imran, on the other hand, took a sabbatical and is now gearing up to make a comeback after a decade. Well, in a recent interview, Imran opened up about RK, who was his competitor in the business once upon a time.

In a recent interview with News 18, Imran Khan shared that he and Ranbir Kapoor never knew each other at a personal level. They only got to meet when they entered Bollywood as new actors. But there were reports of alleged friction between the two, rumours of a rift due to competition. Talking about the same, Imran explained, “You hear something, you read something. Because of the way that played out even within the media narratives, it perhaps hindered the ability of developing any kind of a truthful relationship.”

When asked about RK’s growth over the years, Imran shared, “In the last couple of years, I’ve fairly been disconnected from Indian cinema. I haven’t watched Animal… It’s hard to talk about his growth in the last few years. But while I was actively working, I watched all of his films.” But Imran went on to add, “I’ve always considered him to be a tremendously strong actor. My understanding of him basis the conversations that we had is that he’s a thinking cinema person. He has a strong instinct and thinks deeply about the craft of acting and the language of cinema. And that reflects in his work.”

Up next, Ranbir has Animal Park, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in his envious line-up. Imran, on the other hand, was recently seen in a fun cameo in Aamir and Vir Das’ film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. He is now set to make his full-fledged comeback with Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar.