Imran Khan talks about love and fatherhood: ‘In between my daughter Imara and my partner Lekha…’

For the longest time, actor Imran Khan has been in the news either regarding his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback or his personal life. As he gears up to return to the silver screen with Vir Das and Aamir Khan’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos tomorrow, Imran has opened up about his girlfriend Lekha Washington and his daughter Imara in a new interview. Imran and Lekha fell in love in 2020, after their respective separations. The actor was earlier married to Avantika Malik, with whom he co-parents their 11-year-old daughter.

In a recent chat with NDTV, ahead of the release of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos , Imran Khan got candid about his personal life. The actor shared, “To be loved by someone truly gives you strength and heals you. To give love truthfully and selflessly to another also is empowering and healing. And I have found this, in between my daughter and my partner Lekha, to give and to receive love. It has been absolutely crucial to my healing and to my own growth and well-being.”

Opening up about fatherhood, Imran shared, “I believe being present seeps into children's subconsciousness, even at an age when they are eight months, one and a half years, all of this, all the way through. I believe it seeps into their subconscious, the sense that a parent was there, that physically one was there, and one did the thing. I put her to bed. I would feed her. Even now, I just got back from picking her up from school. So I do all of that stuff. Because it gives me great joy and a sense of purpose and value. And it seems, by and large, to me to be the best use of my time.”

Imran explained that it takes a lot to get him to miss a day with Imara. Even while shooting Adhoore Hum, Adhoore Tum with Bhumi Pednekar, Imran would adjust his dates and timings to not miss time with his daughter. Adhoore Hum, Adhoore Tum will mark the actor’s official Bollywood comeback, since his role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is a cameo. We wish him all the best!