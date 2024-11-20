In a resurfaced interview, AR Rahman reveals he had a pre-marriage ‘agreement’ with wife Saira Banu; read

A.R. Rahman’s relationship with his wife Saira Banu has often remained under the radar, with the composer known for his private nature. However, a throwback interview with Simi Garewal on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 2012 sheds light on how Rahman approached his marriage in a refreshingly straightforward manner, far removed from the glamour of Bollywood romances. What’s most intriguing about Rahman’s account is the authenticity with which he describes his first meeting with Saira. It wasn’t a grand affair, devoid of the usual Bollywood clichés, but rather a simple encounter that struck a chord with him. Saira was already an admirer of his work before they met, adding an interesting layer to their connection. AR Rahman with Simi Garewal

Rahman shared that he opted for an arranged marriage, not out of tradition but because of his busy career. “I didn’t have the time to go and search for a bride,” he confessed, recalling how his focus was entirely on his music during the height of his career with films like Rangeela (1995) and Bombay (1995). At 29, feeling it was the right time, he turned to his mother to find him a suitable partner. Rahman’s request was simple: “I want a simple wife — someone who wouldn’t give me much trouble so I could carry on doing my music.” He chuckled as Simi reminded him of his other specifications: “Some education, some beauty, and loads of humility.”

A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu

When asked about Saira’s real personality as opposed to her predicted one, Rahman described her as someone with two sides. “She is calm, and she’s calm, and when she gets angry, she’s angry. There are two sides of her. Initially, she used to get frustrated… I mean, not going out. You can’t go out for shopping or, you know,” he said. But in saying this he also revealed that he had prepared her for the unconventional lifestyle she would lead with him saying, “I did tell her in the beginning what kind of life she’s going to lead. It was an agreement before.”

This candid insight into their relationship highlights the simplicity and understanding that formed the foundation of Rahman and Saira’s marriage. The couple, who announced their divorce on Tuesday evening, have three children together — Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. In a statement released by Rahman on X, he mentioned, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

The couple has also requested privacy in a joint statement that was shared by their lawyer.