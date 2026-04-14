In honour of Asha Bhosle: Concert tributes by Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, to releases postponed, hospital in her name

The passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 left a huge void in the very fabric of the Indian film industry. In her illustrious career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle had been one of the most influential figures in India. To pay a homage to her after her demise, Indian musicians as well as the Indian film industry, showed their respect towards her in their own ways.

Concerts tribute

Asha Bhosle(Photo: Facebook)

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Singer Shreya Ghoshal was in London for her concert when the news of Bhosle passing broke. During her performance at The O2 in London on April 12, Shreya paid a tribute as photographs of the late singer displayed in the background, while she performed some of Bhosle’s iconic songs, including Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani.

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{{^usCountry}} At his Mumbai concert on the day of Bhosle’s passing, Karan Aujla also paid a tribute to the late singer by marking a moment of silence. He followed it by playing a mash-up of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwale amongst 15 of her iconic songs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At his Mumbai concert on the day of Bhosle’s passing, Karan Aujla also paid a tribute to the late singer by marking a moment of silence. He followed it by playing a mash-up of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil, Yeh Mera Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwale amongst 15 of her iconic songs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma paid tribute to the legendary singer during his live performance in Kolkata’s Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. A viral video that surfaced online sees Rishab perform a sitar rendition of Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, a song from the 1961 film Hum Dono, in her memory Releases postponed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma paid tribute to the legendary singer during his live performance in Kolkata’s Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. A viral video that surfaced online sees Rishab perform a sitar rendition of Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, a song from the 1961 film Hum Dono, in her memory Releases postponed {{/usCountry}}

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The makers of the upcoming Hindi films Chand Mera Dil and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, were to release the assets of their respective films on April 13, but in respect of Bhosle’s passing, the unveiling of those was delayed by a day. The makers of both films issued a statement on social media, conveying the same, both highlighting that in respect of the contribution Bhosle has made to the industry, they decided to delay the release of their assets by a day. The title song of Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer and the first look of the romcom featuring actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde were then both unveiled on Tuesday.

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A medical centre in her honour

In a tribute to two of India’s most celebrated musical icons, the proposed hospital project at Nandoshi on Sinhagad Road, Pune, has been renamed the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences. The decision was announced on Monday by the board of trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, which had earlier planned to name the facility solely after Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. The renaming follows the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale on April 12. Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, chairman and trustee of Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, and Asha Bhosle’s elder brother said, “Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale remain among the most iconic and revered figures in Indian music. Establishing a premier healthcare institution in their joint name is envisioned as a befitting tribute to their unparalleled legacy.”

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