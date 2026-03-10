Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai avoids box office clash with Yash's Toxic, will now release a week later
The makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer shared that it is healthier when filmmakers support one another rather then compete unnecessarily on the same date.
Varun Dhawan's upcoming release, Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai, was set to clash with Yash's Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps, when the latter's release date was postponed from March 19 to June 4. On Tuesday, the makers of Varun Dhawan's film released a new statement announcing that the film will now release a week later to avoid the box-office clash. Varun's film will now release on June 12.(Also read: Toxic release date postponed: Yash pushes back film by 3 months due to ‘current uncertainty in the Middle East’)
Official statement from the makers
The statement shared by Tips Films on Instagram was posted in collaboration with Varun, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. It read, “We would like to clarify that our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.”
The note further read, “We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later.”
For the unversed, the makers of Yash-starrer Toxic decided to postpone the film’s release until June, in hope that situation in the Middle East will be normal then. It was earlier set to release on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will release on the same date.
About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
The romantic comedy is being directed by David Dhawan. Interestingly, the film’s title is inspired by a line from Biwi No.1, which starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor. The new film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf and Jimmy Sheirgill.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.