Inside Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s magical mehfil-e-mehendi

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 08, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff gave fans a glimpse of their stunning Mehfil-e-Mehendi on Tuesday. 

Singer Armaan Malik and his longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, tied the knot on December 28, 2024, in an intimate ceremony. Just days after it, the couple posted a series of photos on Tuesday from the pre-wedding celebration, giving fans a glimpse into their magical ceremony.

The intimate celebration was filled with love, joy, and royal elegance.
The pictures, shared on Instagram, radiated love, happiness, and elegance. The couple captioned the photos, “A+A forever,” and it was clear they were having the time of their lives.

In one photo, Armaan sat regally on a chair while Aashna stood behind him, showcasing their royal chemistry. Another captured them walking hand in hand, beaming with joy. Candid moments also added charm, with Armaan flashing a peace sign and Aashna laughing freely.

Aashna stunned in a purple embellished sharara set by Anamika Khanna, paired with a yellow dupatta and striking jewellery. Armaan complemented her look with sleek styling and an infectious smile.

The pictures left fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry and the stunning details of the event. Armaan and Aashna’s Mehfil-e-Mehendi truly set new goals for pre-wedding celebrations.

