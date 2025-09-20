Is Abhilash Thapliyal not going to be a part of Aspirants' third season? Here's what rumour suggests

When Aspirants dropped in 2021, little would have Abhilash Thapliyal known that his character SK sir, would become his calling card. The character became so popular, that it spawned his own spin-off show, SK sir ki class. Abhilash Thapliyal

But something peculiar has caught the attention of fans: Abhilash is nowhere to be spotted with the team nowadays.

Speculation around the third season of Aspirants is high, but what about his presence? Is he not going to be a part of the show anymore?

In fact, a source tells us he is distancing himself from everyone in the team, "We also didn't spot him in any pictures or videos from his Aspirants co star Naveen Kasturia’s wedding last year in December. It had taken place in Udaipur. This is a sign that Abhilash is no longer involved with the show and hence wasn't present at the big day of Naveen as he's exploring his next move."

Has there been any fallout with the makers, we wonder.

It remains to be seen whether his exit from the show as Shwetketu ‘SK’ Jha is indeed true. Abhilash didn't respond to us when we reached out to him for a comment.