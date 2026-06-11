After spending over three decades in the film industry and having done more than 150 films, is Akshay Kumar planning to retire anytime soon? Well, the answer is not anytime soon, or better not at all. The actor, who continues to juggle multiple projects every year, recently addressed the question during the trailer launch of Welcome to the Jungle and made it clear that stepping away from work is nowhere on his agenda. Is Akshay Kumar planning to retire soon? The actors reacts

'Khiladi' Kumar admitted that the thought does cross his mind occasionally, but only briefly. “It happens at 4 in the morning, when I wake up. But after five seconds, I remember that I have to go for a shooting. After that, I remember that 300 people are waiting for me and I have to go to the set. So, it happens for five seconds. Then I think that I’ll retire the next day. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning and it repeats. So, 36 years have passed by doing this,” said Akshay.

The actor went on to explain why the idea of retirement does not appeal to him, joking that staying at home would only land him with more responsibilities. “What will happen if I retire? I’ll get a job as an electrician sitting at home. I’ll become a dog walker. I’ll become a gardener. I’ll get all the household chores. I think it’s better that I go to work. I won’t retire. That will be better,” he shares (jokingly).

When asked whether he would like to spend more time with his family, Akshay revealed that he has already tried taking a break, but it did not last long.

“It happens. I have tried. After a day, they (my family) said, ‘Son, when will you go to work? When will you go to work?’ That’s it. So, it’s like this. It’s better to keep working,” he states, adding: “Honestly, I think the word is wrong — retire. A person should retire only when he has five seconds left to die. While dying, he’ll say, ‘Brother, I’m retiring.’ That will be better. Don’t worry about retirement. Keep working. If you want a long life, keep working."