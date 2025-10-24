Is Karan Johar upset with Ibrahim Ali Khan for calling Nadaaniyan a bad film? ‘You don’t disown a film just because…’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his much-awaited acting debut this year. The star kid’s uncanny resemblance to Saif and his good looks had already made him a fan-favourite. But when his first film Nadaaniyan released, the love changed into massive trolling. Ibrahim’s performance, chemistry with co-star Khushi Kapoor and the storyline of the college romance received flak online. Well, in a recent interview, Ibrahim called Nadaaniyan a ‘bad film’. According to latest reports, this statement has hurt his mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar, who co-produced Ibrahim’s debut film.

In an interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim Ali Khan stated, “I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film.” During the chat, Ibrahim also spoke about his next film Diler and director Kunal Deshmukh, who has collaborated with Mohit Suri in the past. Talking about the same, Ibrahim claimed, “Haha, after seeing Saiyaara, who wouldn’t name-drop Mohit Suri? Dharma, obviously, is my home. I just want to do well, and after I have done well, go back to Karan sir and say, ‘Okay, Karan sir, let’s do it again’. I want to do him proud.” Well, Karan Johar has not publicly reacted to this interview yet. However, sources close to him claim that the filmmaker is hurt.

In a report shared by Deccan Chronicle, a close friend of KJo’s was quoted saying, “Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude. Many of his protegees have turned out to be ungrateful. Karan had promised to launch Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s son and he kept his word. After launching Ibrahim in Nadaaniyan, Karan even followed it up with Sarzameen, although he was advised against doing so. If Ibrahim feels Nadaaniyan was “a really bad film,” why didn’t Sarzameen work?” Meanwhile, another source stated, “You don’t disown a film just because it doesn’t work. Ibrahim’s father Saif was thrown out of his debut film Bekhudi. Not once has Saif spoken against the film.”

Let’s patiently wait for either KJo or Ibrahim to clarify.