Isha Koppikar feasts over ukadiche modaks, sheera, coconut laddoos on Ganpati festival 2025

Actress Isha Koppikar, who is currently celebrating 3-day Ganpati festival at her house feels that getting Bappa is truly her inner calling. Isha will bid farewell to Bappa on the third day of the festival.

Sharing on keeping the tradition alive, Isha said, "When I used to stay with my parents, we used to have eco-friendly Bappa for over 15 years but the tradition of bringing Bappa at my in-laws started in the year 2022.and since then it has never stopped. It was like an inner calling. There's a lot of hard work that goes into taking care of Bappa all these days. One has to give the best but I know for a fact, Bappa is very kind."

"This year I thought about cooking a little bit, My mother along with my family are coming and she is getting all her Konkani delicacies from her home. She is going to train my staff at home too. We will be making Sheera, milkmaid and coconut laddoos along with ukadiche modaks," Isha further added on having food preparations at home for the gala celebrations.

"My daughter is so excited for this festive season. She is an extension of me. She is in love with Bappa, she dances and cries at the visarjan along with me," the actress informed on her daughter being the part of the festival.