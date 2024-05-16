Ishqbaaz actor Srishty Rode: I understand the importance of planning one’s career

Actor Srishty Rode says there are no regrets in her 17-year career but feels she’s yet to get her due. Actor Srishty Rode

“Still not where I should have been. I have not got my due in the industry. In all these years, I have given my all to my craft and worked honestly. As a teenager, you are reckless and raring to go, I think at that time maybe things were very different to what they are today. Long running shows made you a star. Such shows gave a lot of time for the audience to connect and create a bond with the actors. My shows did well but I think as they did not have a long running time so that could be a miss,” says the Saraswatichandra (2014) and Ishqbaaz (2018) actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Talking about the importance of initially planning one’s career, she adds, “I have never planned my life, nor was I choosy when it came to picking up work. It has been almost two decades years and now I understand the importance of planning your career. Jo bhi aata gya hum karte gaye because being a newcomer, it was like kaam mil raha bas aur kya chahiye...”

The actor is happy that as she hit the 17-year milestone in her career, her first film got to hit the theatres last month. “My film Gabru Gang released last month after a wait of a couple of years. I am much relaxed that the wait is over. Now, I can plan things further whether to scout for films or go back doing TV. Also, OTT needs to be explored. Though I have already tasted success in reality shows, I am yet to explore dance-centric ones. You never know, maybe, you’ll find me doing that soon.”

Rode was set to visit the city but couldn’t make it at the last moment.

“I missed my recent Lucknow-Kanpur trip as it was a last-moment plan. I had an urgent shoot and the trip was already on a roll. My team got a lot of stuff for me from Lucknow: kebabs, mithai and much more. So, I did get to hog on the best Lakhnavi delicacies for now. Next time, I will be there in person,” she concludes