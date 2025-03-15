It means the world to me: Martin Garrix celebrate Holi in Mumbai with Arijit Singh and 50,000 fans

Martin Garrix performed a special Holi concert at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on March 14th. The Dutch DJ, who shot to fame with his song Animals in 2013, performed this fan favourite much to the delight of the audience. He wished the crowd “A very happy Holi” and added, “Mumbai, thank you so f****** much for coming out here today. It means the world to me.” Martin Garrix and Arijit Singh perform at a Holi concert in Mumbai

He also performed his other popular songs like Hurricane, Break Through the Silence, Wherever You Are, Drown, High on Life, and Tremor, among others.

When Codplay performed in Mumbai in January this year, Martin was spotted enjoying the British rock band's concert in the crowd. During his Holi celebration gig, the DJ spoke about his experience, which he said was a “dream”, and called it “surreal”.

Martin said, “I was here (DY Patil Stadium) for the Coldplay concert. I was standing somewhere over there. To be on stage right here tonight with you guys is a f****** dream come true. So make some noise for yourselves and happy, happy Holi.” He played Sky Full of Stars as a tribute. He also brought on American singer-songwriter MAEJOR as a special act.

To end his two-and-a-half-hour performance, synchronised his performance to a spectacular drone show. While he was playing, a spiral of drones shot into the air and formed a heart. While performing Don’t Look Down and In the Name of Love, the 28-year-old said, “Can you feel the love tonight, Mumbai?” as drones formed a heart and began to glimmer.

Martin Garrix put on a drone display that synchronised with his beats

For his final song, he called his “brother”, singer Arijit Singh, onstage to perform their newly released collab, Angel Eyes For You. Martin said, “Mumbai, I have a special surprise for you. Tonight, we could be angels for each other. Makes some noise for Arijit Singh.”

The crowd broke out in loud shouts of joy as Arijit strummed the first notes on his guitar and popped up to stand on a stage that was right in the centre of the audience. The Dutch DJ, who was playing at the main stage, suddenly disappeared and ran from his pedestal to meet the singer. The duo exchanged a warm hug while the drones transformed into a glowing angel. The concert powered by BookMyShow ended with a fiery display of fireworks as both the musicians sang together.

Previously, the DJ documented the process of his collaboration with Arijit for their new song on social media. Arijit lives in his hometown of Jiaganj in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. Martin posted a video where he had to cross the river to get to the Indian singer’s home. He said, “This is the craziest transport I’ve ever had going to the studio.” Martin and Arijit jammed together for 4 continuous days to produce the song Angels For Each Other.

The music producer touched down in India late Thursday night and took some time out to indulge in some Holi fun with his team the next day. He took to his stories that showed him cutting a cake. Martin even posted a video showing him dancing to the dhol and applying colour to his friends.