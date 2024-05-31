It was incredible: Piyush Shankar on working on KK’s last song

Today (May 31) marks the second death anniversary of singer KK and incidentally, his fans have been revelling in the magic of his last-ever recorded film song from Savi. Talking about the track and how recording with the late singer, who died of cardiac arrest after a concert in Kolkata in 2022, was like, composer Piyush Shankar says, “Recording Vada Humse Karo with KK sir was an incredible experience. The song is about promise and love.” Piyush Shankar with KK

(L-R) KK, Rashmi Virag and Piyush Shankar at the studio

Shankar adds, “I felt so much pride in being in the studio with him. Besides being an amazing artiste, he was a great human being, so full of life. I remember I had dubbed the rough vocals of the song and the backing layers and he really loved my voice. He insisted I kept my voice along with his vocals.”

The composer adds that KK sang the number, penned by Rashmi Virag, in his signature style, which will be a treat for music lovers. “Every chord struck and every lyric sung felt like a testament to KK's indelible imprint on music. His passion for the craft was unparalleled. Now that he's gone and this song is his last, it does make me feel sad, but at the same time, whenever I listen to it, I’m reminded of his talent and the memories we made together,” says Shankar.