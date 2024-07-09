It wasn’t targeted at Ranveer Singh: Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma clears the air on his viral post on X

Amid speculations that Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma took a veiled dig at actor Ranveer Singh via a cryptic post on his X account stating “one day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise”, the filmmaker tells us that his post was “definitely not targetted at anyone”. Varma and Singh were slated to work together on a film titled Rakshas some time ago, but the film fell through apparently because of a difference in creative vision. Hanu-Man filmmaker Prasanth Varma (L), actor Ranveer Singh (R)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’

Clearing the air, Prasanth Varma says, “It was a very generic feeling I had in the morning and I thought about posting it. I was thinking about the overall journey. Had people not rejected me in my initial years, I wouldn’t have ended up making Hanu-Man. I was feeling grateful because had I done any of the films that I had previously pitched to other actors, had I done those films, Hanu-Man would have never happened.”

The 35-year-old adds there is a lot going on in his life and he does not have the time to spread negativity. “I try to put up posts to inspire people. That sentence is almost like a quote from which anyone can take inspiration. But on social media only 10 per cent, I think, got inspired and the remaining 90 per cent are trying to (baselessly)connect the dots. It had been quite a while I hadn’t posted anything because whatever you post gets interpreted in a number of ways and you cannot control it. A lot of times I don’t post anything [out of the fear] of being misinterpreted.”

Also Read: HanuMan is culturally rooted, not religious: Director Prasanth Varma

Shedding light on why he and Singh could not work together, Varma notes it was just a matter of creative difference and nothing more. “There were differing points of view about making the film. As an actor, I really respect him. And I believe that even he respects my work.” So, has he thought of anyone to replace Singh in Rakshas, the filmmaker says, “Not right now. It will take me time to think of someone else for that film. I haven’t thought of anyone. The film is currently on hold.”

Ask him if there’s any bad blood between them since Singh pulled out of a project which was officially announced, Varma shares that they are still in touch and very cordial with each other. “We still talk to each other. It (the film) just couldn’t happen but our relationship stayed,” Varma wraps up.