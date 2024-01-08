Jackie Shroff wins the most beautiful vegetarian award by PETA India: Pehli baar life mai kisi ne most beautiful bola

Actor Jackie Shroff recently won the most beautiful vegetarian award 2023 by PETA India. “Pehli baar kisi ne life mai most beautiful bola, mujhe bahut acha laga. Maine apna chehra mirror mai vapis se dekha, ki kahan se beautiful lagta hu mai yaar, he laughs and adds, “I think they meant that the work that I have done is beautiful. I never expected that such an award would come my way, but thanks to PETA for giving me the honour. There are many people like me but they chose me, what do I say.” Jackie Shroff most beautiful vegetarian award by PETA India

The actor credits his mom for his healthy vegetarian lifestyle and says, “Jab se mujhe yaad hai mai vegetarian hi hu. Jo mujhe apni maa ke haath ka khaana acha lagta tha, aaj bhi mai vahi khaana khaata hu. Zyada khaana khaane ki aadat nahi hai, din mai ek hi baar khaana khaata hu. If I feel like it, then I eat fruits and I mostly drink sattu. Ek baar mai puraani aadatein hi hain, dal chawal aur ghee or sabzi roti.”

“Vegetarian food feels light to me on the stomach. I have never eaten non-veg so I don’t know how it affects one’s overall health. Mera try karne ka dil hi nahi kia kabhi. It is said that protein ke liye kha lo, but mai dal and chana khaa leta hu uske lie. My mom gave me a habit of vegetarian food which has remained with me and I like it. For me, being a vegetarian is a natural thing,” the 66-year-old further adds.

Ask if he aims to inspire fans to adopt a vegetarian lifestyle, Shroff expresses, “I don’t want someone to preach this and I don’t want to go and tell people ki non-veg khaana band karo. Mujhe dekh kar agar kisi ko lagta hai ki yeh khaakar bhi aap health rakh sakte ho, then I would feel good.”

“I am into petting cows, dogs, cats, goats, hens and many more animals. Jab mai inki aankhon mai dekhta hu toh mujhe pyaar aata hai unke lie, vo bhi jeevit hain. No one has the time to look in their eyes because everyone is busy looking at their phones. Sirf vegetarian hona nahi hai, but agar koi stray dikh gaya, unhe uthaake help kardena, there are many things that one can do. Basic compassionate aur soft dil hona chahiye,” he wraps up.