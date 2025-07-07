James Gunn opens up about Superman being an ‘immigrant’, here's what longtime fans have to say

James Gunn’s Superman isn’t even out yet, but it’s already causing a stir for reasons beyond just its A-list cast or visual effects. In a new interview with The Times of London on July 4, Gunn — now co-head of DC Studios — laid out the ideological spine of his upcoming film, and it's a little more political than expected. A still from Superman

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said in the interview. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.” Gunn’s take reframes Kal-El’s journey not just as superhero canon but as a symbol of migration, displacement, and the American ideal, themes that hit particularly hard under Trump's divided political climate.

“Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality,” Gunn continued. “Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

James Gunn, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult at a Superman press event last month

Netizens react

As with any cultural flashpoint, fans had plenty to say. One user on X snarked, “He’s a space alien, dude,” while another chimed in, “Imagine calling extraterrestrial aliens immigrants...” Others reminded the crowd, “Excuse me, you know, Superman is a fictional character, right?” But the most comment tone online was tongue-in-cheek: “Superman was less about an immigrant story and more about a god fitting into mortal society,” said one commenter. And obviously, the left had a field day with this news, as seen from the comments below.

Gunn himself isn’t backing down. “Obviously, there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness. But screw them,” he added. Whether viewers embrace the symbolism or push back, Superman is shaping up to be more than just another reboot. It’s a conversation-starter dressed in a cape.

The film flies into theatres on July 11, with David Corenswet suiting up as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Houltas Lex Luthor. The cast also includes María Gabriela de Faría, Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, and Isabela Merced.