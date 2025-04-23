Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra shoot a romantic scene for Param Sundari in unseen pics from set; check it out

Every now and then, Bollywood introduces the audience to a fresh pair who we never imagined, leaving fans intrigued to see how they look together on the silver screen. That fresh actor jodi this year is the very handsome Sidharth Malhotra and the drop-dead gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. They are two of the most good-looking actors who have never worked together — a jodi we didn’t know we needed. Well, the trailer of their upcoming film Param Sundari is yet to be released, but so far the two have been winning hearts with their chemistry on set, which we witnessed through behind the scenes pictures and videos. Today, we have a fresh set of photographs for you! Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share candid pictures with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra from Kerala, where they are currently shooting Param Sundari. In these photographs, Janhvi drove the scooty while Sidharth turned into her passenger princess. Well, we have now come across new pictures from the set featuring Janhvi and Sidharth in action. In these monochrome photographs, shared by choreographer Brinda Parameshwar, Sidharth and Janhvi seem to be shooting a romantic scene in what looks like a jungle. The vibe is very 90s and their chemistry is truly on point.

Just like us, fans can’t seem to get enough of this sizzling hot pair! In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “How pretty they look together 💖😻,” whereas another wrote, “The old school Romance 💒🧿.” An internet user tweeted, “Them (che’s kiss emoji) Their chemistry 😩♥️,” whereas another opined, “Sid and Janhvi looks like exciting pair.. waiting to see your creativity through them🙌👏.” Many even lauded Janhvi and her look as Sundari. For instance, a comment read, “Janhvi looking so pretty and giving 90s vibe,” whereas another fan claimed, “She looks like sridevi mam.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet Sidharth and Janhvi as Param and Sundari when their film arrives in theatres on July 25.