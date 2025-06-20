Janhvi Kapoor digs into BF Shikhar Pahariya’s plate while he gives her the death stare; netizens say ‘tu hi kha le’

If there’s one thing that netizens love talking about, apart from Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming films, it is the actor's thriving love life. The young star, who was recently in Cannes for the premiere of her new film Homebound, is currently taking a vacation in London with her sister Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya aka Shiku. Just yesterday a video went viral on social media where Janhvi and Shikhar were seen walking together on the streets of London, hand in hand. Later Janhvi herself posted pictures from her trip. At the end of her photo dump was a super cute video, giving us a glimpse into Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

What was so special about this video? As Shikhar Pahariya tried to enjoy his meal, his girlfriend and self-proclaimed foodie Janhvi Kapoor began stealing food from his plate. Janhvi was very focused on her mission until she realised that her darling Shiku was giving her a death stare, reminding us of the iconic scene from Friends where Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani screamed: “Joey doesn’t share food!” At the end of this video, Janhvi instantly turned on her charm and gave Shikhar a cute smile, hoping she will be spared for digging into his plate.

Well, fans can’t get enough of this hilarious yet cute moment between the love birds. Guessing what’s on Shiku’s mind, one social media user stated, “Why is he looking at her like that 😂😂 ki tu hi kha le akeli,” whereas another wrote, “He be like - tu he kha le😂😂😂.” Another comment read, “The stare 😂😂😂 stop eyeing my food lol😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁,” whereas a netizen commented, “at "le tu hi khaale" look 😂😂😂😂 I often give this look to my lovely husband 😂.” Janhvi’s actor brother Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, wrote, “U have a ‘NAC’ of doing this while eating…,” whereas her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan shared, “Please be calm and eat sugar free ice cream.”

Clearly Janhvi is having a great time on her well-deserved vacation. On the film front, she has an exciting line up of upcoming projects in her kitty including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra and Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu film Peddi.