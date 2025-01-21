Jasleen Royal faces online criticism for Coldplay Set; Fans say she is 'so out of tune, overrated and pathetic’

Jasleen Royal’s highly anticipated performance as the opening act for Coldplay at their Mumbai concerts has sparked a wave of criticism from concert-goers and netizens alike. While the opportunity to perform at such a high-profile event was undoubtedly a significant milestone for the Indian artist, her set failed to win over a portion of the audience. Jasleen Royal is being criticised for her singing skills during her opening set for Coldplay's gigs in Mumbai.

Many online users expressed their disappointment, with some calling her act a ‘mismatch’ for Coldplay’s signature global vibe. Others described her performance as ‘offbeat’ and ‘unbearable,’ even pointing to off-key moments that seemed to clash with the band’s polished sound.

The backlash reached new heights when playback singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to voice his disapproval. Although his post was later deleted, it didn’t go unnoticed. In his now-vanished Instagram story, Vishal criticised the performance, stating that it was “embarrassing” for both the artist and the country when a “basic-to-bad” singer took the stage in front of a large crowd. Vishal’s words, though not directly naming anyone, were widely speculated to be aimed at Jasleen. His post quickly circulated on Reddit, where fans shared their own opinions, further intensifying the debate.

Vishal Dadlani seemingly took shots at Jasleen Royal in his now-deleted story on Instagram

Amid the negative comments, actress and Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed stepped in to offer her support. Known for her unfiltered views, Uorfi took to her Instagram story to defend Jasleen.

“It’s a BIG DEAL that Jasleen got to share the stage with a band like Coldplay,” she wrote. “The fact that Jasleen Royal was given this opportunity itself (without any backing) proves her hard work and talent.” Uorfi’s words of encouragement highlighted the achievement in a positive light, emphasising that securing such an opportunity is no small feat.

Urofi Javed has urged people to show support to Jasleen Royal

Despite the criticism, Jasleen remains undeterred. Known for her soulful tracks like Din Shagna Da, Love You Zindagi and Ranjha, Jasleen has carved a niche for herself in the music industry. She is set to perform at Coldplay’s upcoming shows in Ahmedabad as well.

While reactions to her performance remain mixed, the fact that Jasleen was chosen to open for Coldplay is an undeniable recognition of her talent and determination. Regardless of the backlash, this moment in her career highlights the growing prominence of Indian artists on the global stage.