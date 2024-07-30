Jaya 'Amitabh' Bachchan fumes in Rajya Sabha: 5 times she got miffed in the past

Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in a Parliament session this Monday when she was addressed as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. A video of the Rajya Sabha MP fuming has now surfaced on the internet. In this clip, Jaya points out that instead of taking her actor-husband’s name, she could have been called just ‘Jaya Bachchan’. Here's a video of the same, shared by a netizen: Jaya Bachchan and the times she got miffed

The Deputy Chairman clarified that her name in nomination documents, which form Rajya Sabha official records, is Smt. Jaya Amitabh Bachchan. But the damage was done. Jaya strongly reacted by accusing the address of being a belief that women don’t have any existence without their husbands. Well, this was not the first time the actor-turned-politician got miffed, making headlines. Let’s take a trip down memory lane:

At The Archies Premiere

Last year, Jaya attended the premiere of The Archies (2023) along with husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the rest of their family. The film marked Big B and Jaya’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s acting debut. It was an exciting day for the Bachchans and everyone was beaming with delight. So was proud naani Jaya, until she got angry at the paparazzi and told them ‘don’t shout’ while posing with Tina Ambani in a viral video

When she hoped a shutterbug would fall

A few years ago, a shocking video of Jaya and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda went viral from the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. First, she asked the paparazzi which publication they worked for. Later when a shutterbug stumbled while filming her, Jaya told him ‘serves you well’ before adding ‘I hope you double and fall’. This did not sit well with several internet users, who accused her of being ‘arrogant’ in the comment section below

When reporters called Aishwarya by her name

Many years ago, Jaya and her star bahu attended an event together. When they arrived, many reporters called out Aishwarya by her first name, hoping to get a shot of the actor for their channel. Miffed at the same, Jaya asked the reporter if Aishwarya was her school friend. Well, this will serve as a happy memory for fans who have been heartbroken by rumours of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s alleged split all month

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her actor-turned-politician mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan

At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

In 2023, Jaya made her comeback on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. When she arrived for the screening of her film with her children Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the paparazzi began calling her name to get pictures on the red carpet. In a viral clip, Jaya turned around and told the shutterbugs, “I’m not deaf.” She then proceeded to enter the venue, without giving them a shot

At the airport with Big B

In another viral video shot last year, Jaya schooled fans for taking her pictures without her consent at the Indore airport. Accompanied by her husband Amitabh, she sternly told fans not to click her pictures. She went on to ask if they did not understand English. But what left internet users upset was the end of this clip, where Jaya stated: “Aise logo ko naukri se nikal dena chahiye.”

As they say, to each their own. But what was your first thought when you saw Jaya’s viral video from the parliament session today?