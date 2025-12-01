Jaya Bachchan's ‘gande gande pants’ comments for paparazzi draws netizen backlash: ‘Arrogance at its peak…’

As the year winds down, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan has once again found herself in the spotlight. Speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai yesterday, the veteran actor made some strong comments about photographers and their conduct, sparking widespread criticism online. Jaya Bachchan scolding paps

“I am the product of the media…” In her conversation with Barkha, the 77-year-old actor acknowledged that she owes her fame to the media but drew a clear line between traditional journalism and today’s paparazzi culture. “I am the product of the media, but my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people,” she said.

Jaya, who has long expressed her discomfort with intrusive photographers, didn’t hold back as she described them as untrained and disrespectful. “But ye jo bahar drain-pipe type gande gande pants pehen kar, haath me mobile le ke. They think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want and the kind of comments they pass,” she said.

She further questioned the professionalism of the photographers, saying, “Aap log photo lo, badtameezi mat karo. Chup raho, munh band rakho, photo lo khatam. Upar se comments karte rahte ho.”