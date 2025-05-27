Jennifer Lopez goes the risqué route, kisses backup dancers in wild AMAs performance

Jennifer Lopez made sure her hosting gig at last night's American Music Awards in Los Angeles, would be show stopping in every way possible — even if it meant throwing absolutely everyone off balance. Jennifer Lopez's risqué AMAs performance has everyone's jaws on the floor

She commenced the night with a bang, belting out a stellar 6-miute medley carrying 23 hits from the evening's nominees. Now while this would have been the highlight, any and all discussion around her musical talent stood absolutely upstaged by her out-of-the-blue make out session with her backup dancers, both male and female.

Seemingly part of the high-octane choreography, the recurring make out takes were largely met with confused reactions from fans, though of course someone of JLo's stature will always have a grounded fanbase of diehard loyalists who thought it was path-breaking. Speaking about the former half of reactions, the confusion and cringe is well evident across comment sections: "I’m embarrassed for her 🤦🏻‍♀️", "Unfortunately yeah it's giving desperate vibes 😕", "This is actually sad to watch", "🤢 Not shocked. Just boring. Anything to be in the headlines" and "New time low for JLO" made up the general vibe of virtual onlookers. Another sentiment that appeared pretty prevalent in how people received JLo's 'Madonna-core' performance was age shaming: ""Grow old gracefully", "Not sure people want to see a 60 year old kissing her dancers? Little odd" and "Midlife crisis. She’s gonna start kissing on everyone now I guess. Nobody wanna marry her anymore. 😂" made for a few harsh comments.

But Jennifer for one, hasn't ever looked outward for any validation. In a byte to Entertainment Tonight, when asked about the "smooches" stealing everyone's thunder that evening, the self-assured pop star said, "You know me! It was fun. There was a whole narrative to the whole performance, but um, it was beautiful and it's always about love, it's always about finding your way and remembering who you are".

It is also worth noting that this out-of-character move from JLo comes about 4 months on the heels of her and husband of 2 years, Ben Affleck's divorce being finalised. The two had tied the knot on July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas — Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024, the same being finalised earlier this year.

What did you think of JLo's AMAs performance?