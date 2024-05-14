Jhansi Ki Rani famed actor Ulka Gupta: Tough time makes you a strong being

Actor Ulka Gupta shares that the last year has been a tough one for her, but it made her a strong human being. Actor Ulka Gupta

“When time gets tough, it does make you a different being. I never planned a long break from work after my last show Banni Chow Home Delivery (2022), I just wanted to wait for a good script. But, a family emergency changed it all. My mother fell sick, and her condition was failing to an extent that I had no idea what would happen next. It was a difficult phase for me, and I didn’t see any reason to be elsewhere other than being with my mum. Her recovery took a lot of time but thankfully things started to get back in the last few months.” says the Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (2014) and Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav (2018) actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Gupta, best known for her titular role in Jhansi Ki Rani (2009) as a child artiste, asserts it was on her mother’s behest that she thought to resume work. She adds, “Though my mum, my family and peers asked me to go back to work like before, but I just couldn’t as I had this realisation that family is and will be of utmost importance. After much contemplation and pressure from all, including my team, I started taking up small gigs that didn’t require me to travel and stay away from home for long. We actors too have a shelf life as work waits for none so now, I am here.”

Once back, Gupta started to get work from various regions like before. “I was offered two web series including a Telugu along with a Marathi film with a pivotal role. It was at the same time a Hindi TV daily Main Hoon Saath Tere, came my way. Initially, I was indecisive but then I remembered that a popular actor once said, ‘It’s not about what work we take up but it’s about what we let go off.’ As, I am here because of Hindi TV, and it remains to be my favourite so I resumed full-time work with television,” says Gupta.