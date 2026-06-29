Jisshu Sengupta on working with female superstars of Bollywood: They never made me feel like they are stars

A renowned name in the Bengali film industry who has been actively working for close to three decades, actor Jisshu Sengupta has made his presence known in the Hindi film industry too. Recently seen in the crime thriller web series Brown alongside actor Karisma Kapoor, he has worked with several female superstars of Hindi cinema over the years. Be it Rani Mukerji in Mardaani franchise, Deepika Padukone in Piku (2015), Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi (2020) or Kajol in the OTT series The Trial, Jisshu Sengupta has been paired alongside some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry.

Jisshu Sengupta

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Ask him how working with female actors of their stature has influenced his craft and he says, “I have never looked at it that way. I have grown up watching their films, not of Deepika of course (laughs). But I first worked with Tabu in 2001 (for the Bengali film Abar Aranye which released in 2003) when she was in her top space. Then working with Rani Mukerji and so on and so forth, I would say I was lucky. I want to thank all the Bengali directors who have started working here and who know about my work back in Bengal and gave me these opportunities.”

Watch the full chat with Jisshu Sengupta and the team of Brown here:

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{{^usCountry}} The 49-year-old adds, “For me, working with these superstar ladies, the first thing that happens is a fanboy moment, but then they become colleagues and it’s a process that we all follow. The only difference I would say is the money part of it. Apart from that, everything is the same. I am thankful to all those ladies that they never made me feel like they are a star. They made the experience easy and made me understand my co-actors better, and that has helped me as an artiste.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 49-year-old adds, “For me, working with these superstar ladies, the first thing that happens is a fanboy moment, but then they become colleagues and it’s a process that we all follow. The only difference I would say is the money part of it. Apart from that, everything is the same. I am thankful to all those ladies that they never made me feel like they are a star. They made the experience easy and made me understand my co-actors better, and that has helped me as an artiste.” {{/usCountry}}

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This year, Jisshu was also seen in the Akshay Kumar co-starrer Bhooth Bangla. While his work has brought him critical appreciation, the actor chooses not to ponder over it. “The day I start thinking about it, I will be finished. For the last 30 years, I have been working as I am a workaholic. I never thought of it during this while and I never want to think of it. I take it all one day at a time. For me, the script is the bible, and what my character is and what my director wants is everything. I don’t think beyond that,” he ends.

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