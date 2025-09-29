Jisshu Sengupta wanted to quit acting after director scolded him but Amitabh Bachchan's sweet gesture comforted him

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta started his career with television shows and went on to become a superstar of the small screen in Bengal. He had earlier revealed the challenges he faced when transitioning from TV to films. In a recent interview with Screen, Jisshu recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and revealed how the superstar defended him when Rituporno Ghosh scolded him on set. Jisshu Sengupta recalls working with Amitabh Bachchan in The Last Lear.

Jisshu Sengupta recalls how Amitabh Bachchan made him comfortable on set

Jisshu shared that he first met Amitabh while filming Rituporno’s The Last Lear in 2007. He revealed that the filmmaker introduced him to Big B, as they had a three-page-long scene together. While Big B was playing a mentally challenged theatre actor, Jisshu portrayed a celebrated journalist in the film.

He recalled how Amitabh supported him during a difficult scene when the director was reprimanding him. Jisshu said, “I was supposed to show him an attitude in the scene. During rehearsals, I was sitting at the edge of my seat. I memorised my lines and his lines, and the speed at which I had to deliver the dialogues was three times faster. I even ended up saying his dialogue. Ritu Da was scolding me, and Mr Bachchan stopped him. He said, ‘Why are you scolding this boy? Can he deny that I am Amitabh Bachchan?’ At that time, I just wanted to go home and quit acting. But he was so sweet, he rehearsed with me 30 times and made me absolutely comfortable.”

Jisshu added, “Later, when I asked him why he did that, he said, ‘Jisshu, don’t take it to heart. I am Amitabh Bachchan, doing a film with Rituporno Ghosh. We both have our audiences, but this isn’t really my genre of films. When people come and watch the film, if I do brilliantly and you don’t, the scene won’t work, and if that happens, the film won’t work. So, it’s my responsibility to make sure that even if people come to see me, you also perform well.’ I also learned that he gives cues even when he isn’t in the frame, that’s why he is Amitabh Bachchan.”

Jisshu Sengupta and Amitabh Bachchan’s recent and upcoming work

Jisshu was most recently seen in The Trial Season 2. The show, which also stars Kajol and Kubbra Sait among others, received mixed-to-negative reviews upon release and is streaming on JioHotstar. He will next appear in Priyadarshan’s film Bhooth Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi, which is slated for theatrical release on 2 April 2026. He also has Kajol’s Maharagni: Queen of Queens in the pipeline.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film Vettaiyan, which also starred Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, reprising his role as Ashwatthama. The film is expected to go on floors in December this year. Apart from this, he is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.