John Lithgow's alleged casting as Dumbledore in new Harry Potter series has fans divided; ‘one slight fear’

The magic of the Wizarding World is coming back to our screens, and it looks like we’re in for some unexpected casting news! Six-time Emmy winner John Lithgow is allegedly in the final stages of negotiations to take on the iconic role of Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter series, sources tell Deadline. While HBO has kept their lips sealed, with a statement noting, “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumour and speculation,” they also added, “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalise deals.” John Lithgow as Dumbledore

In the previous adaptations of the Harry Potter films, Albus Dumbledore was portrayed by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, with Jude Law playing the younger version in the Fantastic Beasts prequels. While all of the past actors have been British or Irish, Lithgow is American. However, he’s no stranger to playing British characters — his portrayal of Winston Churchill on The Crown earned him his most recent Emmy. Additionally, Lithgow is currently playing Roald Dahl on stage in London, proving his versatility in tackling iconic roles.

Ardent fans of the Harry Potter series have been eagerly awaiting the casting news for the show, which will be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, where the original movies were shot. The new series is slated to premiere on HBO in late 2026 or early 2027. But the casting decision has fans divided. One user on social media couldn’t resist a reference to his past role, commenting, “Trinity Killer as Dumbledore is wild,” referring to Lithgow’s chilling portrayal of Arthur Mitchell in the crime-mystery series Dexter. Others were more concerned about the American-ness of the actor, with one user asking, “Like how hard is it to find a British older actor, is that too much to ask?” Another shared a similar sentiment: “John Lithgow is a fantastic actor, but casting an American as Dumbledore is definitely a bold move. Let’s see how it plays out.”

Some fans were also understandably worried about Lithgow’s age, noting that the original Dumbledore had to be replaced at one point. One concerned fan posted, “Lithgow is great, but he's also 79 years old. Please don't cast another actor as Dumbledore who winds up needing to be replaced.” Another echoed this concern, saying, “One slight fear. John Lithgow is 79. This is a show that could be going on for 10+ years.”

Despite the mixed reactions, one thing is clear: Lithgow is on track to be the first actor in what is already becoming a much-anticipated casting process. The rumour mill has been in overdrive for months, with fan theories and speculation flying about who would take on other iconic roles from the books. Some of the other rumoured castings include Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Sharon Horgan and Lesley Manville for Minerva McGonagall, Brett Goldstein as Rubeus Hagrid, and even Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy as Lord Voldemort; Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the original films, even endorsed the idea.