Joker: Folie à Deux gets 7 Razzie nominations; Netizens split and say the Joker sequel ‘deserved this punishment’

Netizens were divided over the Razzie nominations for Joker: Folie à Deux, the musical sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker. While some agree that the film deserved a spot among the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards’ (Razzies) worst, others feel it was unfairly targeted due to excessive criticism of its ambitious direction and stark departure from its predecessor. Leading the pack with seven nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Worst Actress for Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux has stirred debate online

Released in 2024, Joker 2 struggled to win over audiences and critics alike. It grossed $206 million worldwide against a production budget of $200 million, a significant drop compared to the first film’s over $1 billion global earnings. The film’s shift to a musical format and departure from the dark, gritty tone of the original have been central to its polarizing reception.

The nominees for the Razzies are selected by 1,202 members from 49 U.S. states and about two dozen countries, including film enthusiasts, critics, and journalists. These members vote via emailed ballots, narrowing down the top five contenders in each of the nine categories. Winners will be revealed on March 1 through a video press release.

Now in its 45th year, the Razzies continue their tradition of spotlighting Hollywood’s missteps, offering a humorous counterpoint to awards season staples like the Oscars. After Joker: Folie à Deux leading the nominations, Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan follow closely, with six nominations each.