Jolly LLB 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s courtroom comedy drama

Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla’s 2013 film Jolly LLB won several hearts. Four years later, when the sequel titled Jolly LLB 2 (2017) arrived in theatres, some were disappointed that Arshad was replaced by Akshay Kumar. But Akshay and the film managed to blow audiences away once again. So when it was announced that Akshay and Arshad are both returning as Jollys for the third instalment in the courtroom comedy drama film series, fans were obviously expecting a blockbuster. But did they deliver? Well, yes! According to internet reviews, netizens thought Jolly LLB 3 was a ‘must-watch’. The film is now heading towards its digital release.

Generally after a theatrical release, fans eagerly wait to find out which OTT platform a film will arrive on. Well, in the case of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film Jolly LLB 3, it’s not one but two digital platforms! Yes, you read that right. According to a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, the courtroom comedy drama is set to release on Netflix and JioHotstar. A source was quoted saying, “Usually, a filmmaker signs an exclusive deal with only one streaming giant for his/her film. In case of Jolly LLB 3, it is expected to be available on two platforms — Netflix as well as JioHotstar. That's the reason both the platforms were mentioned in the opening slate of the film.”