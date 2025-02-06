What's the deal with Junaid Khan's backpack? The internet's 'quirky Clark Kent' finally spills the beans

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor may have marked their acting debuts with big banner OTT releases but both the star kids are going to take the big plunge onto the silver screen with their Valentine's week release, Loveyapa. The promotions for the same have spun many a meme-worthy moments but one thing the internet can't stop obsessing over is what's with Junaid's bag, literally the third star in every promotional frame with Khushi and why he can't let go of it for a second. Have you too been wondering what's in Junaid Khan's ever present backpack? We have an answer for you!

During a promotional interview, Khushi playfully says, "Woh main mystery unke bag ke baare mein hai, mujhe bhi janna hai (the main mystery is about his bag, I too want to know)". At this point Junaid reveals how Khushi has in passing, revealed to him what a rage the probable contents of the bag have turned into for the ever-speculative internet. Khushi at this point chimes in that a blow drier on his being is an absolute constant for Junaid. Well, he had a pretty cut-and-dry response to that: "Matlab main baal khud karta hoon na, toh main carry karta hoon kabhi kabhi" (I mean, I do my hair on my own so I carry one around at times). Khushi then quipped, how the first blow dry naturally takes place in the rickshaw, which Junaid often uses to commute, another atypical choice for a debuting star kid. The conversation was light-hearted with Junaid taking the speculations in his stride, but the actor has time and again revealed that he does not have an entourage, and he would much rather keep it that way.

The internet, of course amused by this very one-of-a-kind aura of his, have for a while now, been nitpicking his somewhat quirky, somewhat awkward energy. Comments expressing the same read: "he has very Clark Kent quirky aura", "Idk why you people hate him bhai 😭 he's weird but in an entertaining way", "His entire aura is so weird but likeable ngl", "He is entertainingly awkward" and "I don't get the hate for this guy. He's cute and quirky. Let him be".

Coming back to their release, Loveyapa will be hitting theatres on February 7.