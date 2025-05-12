'Husband and father of the century': Justin Bieber's Mother's Day serenade for Hailey Bieber has fans floored

Hailey Bieber just celebrated her first Mother's Day with son Jack Blues Bieber, and guess who ran point on making it the most wholesome, special day ever? Of course, hubby Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber's Mother's Day truibute for Hailey Bieber has the internet crowning him 'husband of the year' — amid divorce rumours

Hailey and Justin's very public relationship has rarely ever escaped the ire and scrutiny of the internet. With fans having divided battle lines pretty clearly between her and Justin's ex, Selena Gomez, the endless conjecture about how Hailey actually managed to snag that ring out of Justin in record time, has rarely ever let the duo rest.

Having tied the knot back in September 2018, the model and singer couple welcomed their first born, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. However, while fans' focus should have ideally shifted to Hailey and Justin now being a family of 3, the conjecture about the authenticity of their marriage, especially from Justin's end, further intensified, leading to swirling rumours of a $300 million divorce.

Now Justin rarely ever speaks up, let alone addresses the noise. But off late, Justin has been loving on his wife a little louder, for the consistent naysayers sitting behind their screens. A quick scroll through his Instagram feed will show a slew of appreciation posts for his missus — be it a no-context post of a casual day at home with her or salivating over her Met Gala look (which she by the way, went solo for).

Now while an expected post for Hailey's first Mother's Day was of course made by Justin, the caption to which simply read, "Best mommy day gurlie", the singer let fans in on the big little surprise he had planned for her — a Mariachi band, just for her!

Needless to say, the comments section has been buzzing non stop, its reigning sentiment being captured in some of these OTT comments: "10/10 husband", "Everyone complaining and judging him…meanwhile he’s doing it to his wife 💐" and "HUSBAND AND FATHER OF THE CENTURY", to quote a few.

In reference to Hailey dominating Justin's IG grid off late, a lot of naysayers have been of the opinion that it is Hailey putting up those posts from Justin's phone. Targeting this narrative, one passionate comment read, "To those who always said she stole Justin’s phone_where are you now? Did she also record the video herself, and post it here too? 😆Why am I not seeing any more comments like that😹😹😹😹😹?".

Well, looks like Justin really does love his wife!