Justin Bieber's Father's Day 'celebrations' were rather cryptic: Concerned fans ask 'are you good bro?'

Justin Bieber just celebrated his first Father's Day with little one Jack Blues Bieber. Fans don't necessarily agree with Justin Bieber's Father's Day posts(Photos: Instagram/justinbieber)

And it was one truly unique to the latest version of the singer his fans are experiencing.

As if his overzealous Instagram spiral didn't already have the same effect on his fans — but, they're all pretty concerned. Justin, if his posts are to be followed (as best as they can be deciphered), spent Father's Day hanging around the house with little Jack Blues. Perfectly normal, nothing wrong with that. At some point, Hailey Bieber too joined in on the father-son time, taking to the piano with her baby boy.

So what's wrong you're asking? Almost every last post made with regards to this hang, had the same caption to it — the middle finger emoji. Now keeping all talk of it 'just being an emoji' and the contemporary standards of what quantifies as cool, people in the comments section were pretty direct when it came to voicing their disapproval. "That emoji is not right on your child's photo.", "why you flicking off your son????", "what is it with the finger babe" and "Odd caption with a photo of your baby..." summed up the general sentiment of the comments.

As a matter of fact, the singular shot of Hailey and Jack Blues at the piano, also carried the same exact caption.

The trail of concern doesn't end, or shall we say, begin here.

Just a day back, Justin shared a series of shots of him walking around with Jack Blues in his arms. And while there was nothing objectionable with the photos per se, the fact that Justin shared pictures of him with his infant son, wearing a sweatshirt that screamed Balenciaga — need we remind you of the bonded teddy bear campaign crash and burn — is what irked many.

It doesn't end here. Adding a last bit of sprinkle to the Father's Day drama, was Hailey's comment under one of Justin's posts, which read, "Father’s Day sucks ass". Now for everyone thinking Hailey's finally had enough of his spiral, the same is actually a (great!) callback to the Mother's Day debacle orchestrated by Justin, where in he posted to his notes (and then a screenshot of it to his story), "Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass".

So was this an inside joke or some spite? We'll never really know.