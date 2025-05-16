Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaala Paani actor Priyansh Jora gets engaged to Rishma Rochlani: I am already married to her in my head

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 16, 2025 12:36 PM IST

Actor Priyansh Jora, who was last seen in the OTT series Kaala Paani, recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani. He shared the news on Instagram. 

Actor Priyansh Jora shared the news of finding the love of his life on Instagram on Friday, saying, "Blessings coming our way haven't stopped since and I am over the moon..." 

Actor Priyansh Jora recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani
Actor Priyansh Jora recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani

Priyansh, who was last seen in the OTT series Kaala Paani, recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani.

Priyansh shares that things started to change for him some time ago. "My entire focus had shifted from my professional life to my personal life – how to move forward and share the happiness and peace we both found in each other. In fact, I found my peace the first day I saw her, so for me, she is my home, my life partner, my everything."

The couple got engaged in Mumbai after a surprise proposal for Rishma in Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) two months ago. "When we both decided to take the plunge, we realised that nothing matters more to us than being together. It was an intimate ceremony with our families that took place in our house in Mumbai just two days ago."

Priyansh can hardly contain his excitement. "The inner child in me has resurfaced... I didn't know this would be so comforting..." he shares.

Regarding their wedding plans, he quips, "See, I am already married to her in my head, but the ritual will surely happen. The exact dates are yet to be decided."

News / HTCity / Cinema / Kaala Paani actor Priyansh Jora gets engaged to Rishma Rochlani: I am already married to her in my head
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On