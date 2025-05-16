Kaala Paani actor Priyansh Jora gets engaged to Rishma Rochlani: I am already married to her in my head

Actor Priyansh Jora shared the news of finding the love of his life on Instagram on Friday, saying, "Blessings coming our way haven't stopped since and I am over the moon..." Actor Priyansh Jora recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani

Priyansh, who was last seen in the OTT series Kaala Paani, recently got engaged to sports anchor Rishma Rochlani.

Priyansh shares that things started to change for him some time ago. "My entire focus had shifted from my professional life to my personal life – how to move forward and share the happiness and peace we both found in each other. In fact, I found my peace the first day I saw her, so for me, she is my home, my life partner, my everything."

The couple got engaged in Mumbai after a surprise proposal for Rishma in Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) two months ago. "When we both decided to take the plunge, we realised that nothing matters more to us than being together. It was an intimate ceremony with our families that took place in our house in Mumbai just two days ago."

Priyansh can hardly contain his excitement. "The inner child in me has resurfaced... I didn't know this would be so comforting..." he shares.

Regarding their wedding plans, he quips, "See, I am already married to her in my head, but the ritual will surely happen. The exact dates are yet to be decided."