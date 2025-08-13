Kailash Kher wants Indian music to be taught in schools, beyond just Sa Re Ga Ma

For Kailash Kher, music is one of the purest art forms — not just a means of entertainment, but a powerful tool to educate people about their roots. The 52-year-old singer believes that music can serve as a bridge to understanding culture and history, which is why he is in talks with governments to integrate it into school curriculums in a more meaningful way. Kailash Kher wants music studies to become an essential part of the curriculum

“What is happening is that people are forgetting how important music can be in helping one understand their culture and history. These days, music is only being used for entertainment, and I want to change that,” says the Teri Deewani hitmaker.

Through his KKALA (Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Arts) the singer is already in touch with over “500 schools” in Maharashtra alone, with plans to expand the initiative across the country. “Children today are getting alienated, they don’t understand what Indian music really is. Everyone thinks music is 100 years old, but that’s not true. In India, music has been there for thousands of years, but no one knows that,” he points out.

The 52-year-old emphasises that his aim is not just to teach children how to sing, but to make them aware of the history and cultural context of Indian music. “When I say teach music, I don’t mean just how to sing Sa Re Ga Ma... I want them to learn how ragas came into existence, what their purpose is, and the stories behind them. Only when they understand that will they truly learn about music — and that is what we want to do,” he explains.

For him, this understanding is vital to shaping young minds. “Learning about Indian music will make children more rooted in their identity and proud of their heritage. If they know where it comes from and why it matters, they won’t just be singing a tune — they’ll be carrying forward a legacy,” he says.